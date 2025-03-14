Garden City police searching for driver following house explosion

Police are looking for the driver captured on camera at the scene of a fire explosion in Garden City on Thursday evening.

What we know:

In the video, you can see that driver ramming into a house garage trying to get out, then speeding off.

Just moments before, there was an explosion inside that home just around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on Silvio Street.

"It’s pretty obvious with the bricks blown right off of the building. There was definitely something, you know, pretty intense happened in there," one neighbor told FOX 2. "I looked out my window, and the house was immediately smoking at that point, and there was, you know, a car that had come driving out of the garage," he said. "I came downstairs to see if anybody needed help, and at that point, it was, you know, the house was up in flames to a point where I wasn’t getting anywhere close to that."

Investigators, including the ATF, spent hours Friday combing through the home, which is now condemned. Some took pictures and even flew a drone.

What they're saying:

Garden City Fire Chief Randy Keen talked to Fox 2 about what the damage looked like inside.

"There’s a lot of smoke damage. There’s a little bit of fire penetration through the floor. In the basement is where the main fire was at," Keen said. "We were very fortunate. There were no other injuries, no other homes or residences that were damaged."

Chief Keen says they’ll be taking their time with this investigation, making sure they don’t miss anything.

Meanwhile, neighbors are waiting for answers.

"I try not to focus on the things we don’t have answers to. That’s not going to get you too far. So it’s just kind of waiting for those answers to come and, you know, hopefully nothing to worry about when they do," the neighbor said.

What's next:

Garden City police told FOX 2 they’ve talked to the homeowners, who are out of town. We’re told the homeowners do not know who the driver is in the gold Chevy sedan—the one that rammed out of their garage.

The police are working to find this person so they can question them.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.