Garden City shopping center damaged by massive fire

The Brief Firefighters spent hours battling out-of-control flames. In recent years, the building has stood empty. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



The cause of a fire that gutted an abandoned strip mall in Garden City is under investigation.

Local perspective:

On Sunday night, firefighters spent hours battling out-of-control flames. In recent years, the building has stood empty.

"It was a magic shop—my grandson was younger, and we'd go get stuff for his birthday presents," said Laura Van Vliet from Eva’s Bridal & Fashion. "And its been a cabinet shop and a dance studio."

Ghazi Darwiche, who used to have a kitchen cabinet store there, woke up to a phone call on Monday morning.

"I’m in shock—I do not know what to say. You know, I have big, big memories here," he said. "He said, 'You know the building has burned down yesterday,' and I was like, 'No freaking way, man.'"

At the Polish Pottery store across the street, Rachel Dudek was horrified, thinking her store was the one affected by the flames.

"I was really stressed out because I heard it was on N. Ford Rd. on Middlebelt. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that’s right by us,'" she said. "Definitely scary, and the big smoke in the air just makes everyone think, 'Oh my gosh, how big is it? Is it spreading?' It’s very stressful."

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.