One killed in fatal ATV crash in Redford Township Sunday night

By Jack Nissen
Published  March 9, 2026 7:03am EDT
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, involving a 4-wheeler and at least one other vehicle. Redford Township police said that there was one person dead, but didn't release any further information right away.  The age and gender of the deceased have not been released.  A man who was shopping at the store on the corner said he heard a loud thud and came out of the store to see the crash scene. 

    • An ATV operator was killed after being struck in Redford Township Sunday night.
    • It appears at least one other vehicle was involved, but no details have been released.
    • It happened in the area of Kinloch and Six Mile. 

(FOX 2) - One person was killed after an ATV was struck in Wayne County Sunday night. 

The fatal crash happened near Kinloch and Six Mile in Redford Township around 8:30 p.m.

Crews spent hours at the scene assessing the situation. It appears at least one pickup truck was involved in the crash.

One witness who was purchasing a lottery ticket at a corner store heard a loud thud before exiting the shop and seeing the scene.

The road was closed for hours following the crash. Police have not released any details on the fatal crash.

The Source: Interviews at the scene of the wreck were cited for this story. 

