14-year-old Detroit girl is missing a week after leaving to walk her dog

A 14-year-old has been missing for nearly a week. She was last seen walking the dog on Detroit’s west side when she and the dog never came home.

The backstory:

Family, friends and neighbors are all searching for Dajanae Frazier. She was last seen Tuesday, March 3, where she was living in the area of Seven Mile Road and Biltmore.

"She was gone, she just disappeared," said a neighbor.

Kali Mundy is Dejanae's cousin.

FOX 2: "Where is Dejanae?"

"We don't know, we're very worried, very concerned," Mundy said. "It is very suspicious for a 14-year-old child to just walk off in this bad city."

Nicole Bellamy is Dajanae's custodian.

FOX 2: "What do you think happened to Dajanae?"

"I think she ran away," she said. "I don’t know. She would’ve called my daughter. My mind is everywhere. First I think someone snatched her, then I think she ran away. I don't know.

"When I searched the neighborhood and didn’t find her I called the police. They came out to my house, they said, per procedure, they had to walk around. I said that’s fine with me. So they did all that."

Shakira Love is a concerned neighbor.

"I just hope she’s trying to get a piece of mind or something," she said. "I know that’s a shame to say for a 14-year-old, but I hope that she’s safe, and she’ll come home."

FOX 2 contacted the Detroit Police who said it is an ongoing investigation. Sources close to the situation say Dajanae has had a hard life. She was adopted but the parent that adopted her died.

She then began living with Nicole.

She was last seen leaving her residence walking a pit bull, wearing a pink shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Below is a map where Dajanae was last seen.