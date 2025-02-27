Generous Ann Arbor couple gives back to Canadian restaurant

The generosity of a couple from Ann Arbor is getting international attention after enjoying an afternoon meal in Windsor, Canada.

The backstory:

It was an average Saturday at Toast restaurant that turned into an unexpected delight during their afternoon rush. An Ann Arbor couple named Bill and Sara drove an hour to the restaurant for a meal.

When they were finished, co-owner May Hermiz said they made an offer she couldn’t refuse.

"Sara said that she would love to pay for everyone’s meals that were dining in at the moment. And I’m like, 'Why, like what’s going on?' And she’s like, 'We’re from Michigan and we just wanted to show our love to Canadians,'" Hermiz said.

The couple paid, in total, over $1,200.

"Sara was telling everybody why she wanted to pay for everyone that day. And how she loves Canadians, she loves supporting local, how she doesn’t agree with what Donald Trump is doing to us. And how she just wanted to show our appreciation to us," she said.

Hermiz says immediately the packed restaurant erupted in cheers.

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, as word spread both in Canada and in Michigan about their act of kindness, foot traffic picked up.

"I had a lot of people come dine in," she said. "They tell us that they heard the story and how remarkable it was. How good, heartwarming. It was such a good heartwarming moment I guess to everybody, right."

Her only wish was that she got their contact information so she could thank them again and again for their kindness.

"The thing is that they didn’t do it for social media or publicity. They were just two kind, generous individuals and that showed us that Canada and the United States don’t have to be divided," she said.

FOX 2 tried getting in contact with Bill and Sara but have not been successful.