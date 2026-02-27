Genesee County officials investigate suspicious circumstances behind deadly fire

The Brief Officials think the circumstances behind a deadly Fenton Township fire are suspicious. Sheriff Swanson said one of the victims had prior contact with police for mental health-related calls on February 16 and 18. A neighbor told FOX 2 that the couple had lived in their home for at least 10 years.



A wife and husband were found dead after a fire in their Fenton Township home, and investigators now believe the circumstances are suspicious.

Big picture view:

Ray and Bev Drzeweicki were killed after flames erupted at their home on Ponema Drive in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Sheriff says he believes something happened inside the home before the fire started.

"The wife was found near a bedroom window, and the husband was found with a gun case open," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. "I say this not to jump to conclusions on what happened."

Suspicious circumstances have Genesee County deputies and fire officials searching for clues into how the Drzeweickis and their three dogs died.

Sheriff Swanson said Beverly had prior contact with police for mental health-related calls on February 16 and 18.

"In all of those reports, it was bizarre behavior and things we tried to work with them on. This is the role of the investigation, and this is why we knew there was something more than a house fire at this particular scene," Swanson said.

Local perspective:

A neighbor told FOX 2 that the couple had lived in their home for at least 10 years.

"I’m devastated. I feel bad for their family — and they lost all their dogs. They lost all their dogs in the fire. It’s horrifying," said neighbor Ruth. "We would talk to them if we walked by when they were outside. They were very friendly. She was always outside planting in the spring and summer. She loved a beautiful yard and was always working on it."

What's next:

The medical examiner has completed the autopsies and is working on a final report. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.