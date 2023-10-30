Gibbs, defense power Lions to 26-14 win over Raiders on Monday Night Football

article

A punishing defensive effort and breakout game by running back Jahmyr Gibbs powered the Detroit Lions to a big Monday Night Football win at Ford Field.

The Lions defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-14 led in large part by the rookie Gibbs, who rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.

The Lions (6-2) pass rush rang up six sacks of Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and added an end zone interception by Kerby Joseph. Alex Anzalone and Alim McNeill had two sacks each and Julian Okwara and Tracy Walker, one each.

The Lions dominated time of possession with more than 200 rushing yards against the Raiders (3-5).

Both teams started slow on offense but went to halftime with the Lions up 16-7.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with fans in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 267 yards, one interception and one touchdown - coming on an 18-yard scoring pass to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta in the second quarter.

The Raiders scored on a three-yard Josh Jacobs touchdown run and a Marcus Peters 75-yard pick-six.

Placekicker Riley Patterson was 4-for-5 on field goals.