Gibraltar police looking for parents of found child

Gibraltar police are asking the public for help identifying a child they found Thursday morning.

The girl, approximately 2 years old was found in the area of Bayview and Stoeflet, which is in Gibraltar. Police say she is doing well however authorities have no way of knowing who she is.

She is unable to tell them her name.

"We are asking for help as we have responded to a call this morning of a found child. She is approximately 2 years old and was found in the area of Bayview and Stoeflet. We have her at our police station and she is doing well. She is unable to tell us her name."

Anyone who knows her is asked to call (734) 676-1022.

Gibraltar police put a posting on Facebook around 7:50 a.m. after securing her.