Gift of Life recipient starts nonprofit providing place for patients' families to stay

It’s an anniversary Aarolyn McCullough is so grateful to celebrate - marking her liver transplant from The Gift of Life.

"I received the gift of Life on April 6, 2011, from a wonderful donor and their family, and I am so grateful for this gift of life

Medical experts say a liver that is functioning properly is smooth in texture - but that wasn’t the case for McCullough

"This is my old liver - lumpy and bumpy," he said. "The bile ducts in my liver were shutting down."

But after this Oak Park woman received her organ, she knew there was much more to do with her blessing.

"It’s become my mission to give back," she said. "As a way to pay it forward, I do volunteering in the organ donation community and transplant hospital which was Henry Ford."

As McCullough was volunteering, she heard stories about patients traveling for hours to Metro Detroit to get their transplant surgery. She wanted to open a place where the patient’s family members could stay at a low cost, when their loved one was in the hospital.

"I began a nonprofit and I’ve received my 501 C3 status and I’m starting what is called Aarolyn’s House of Hope for Transplant Families," she said.

Gift of Life Michigan works to build awareness about the need for organ and tissue donors. The organization believes a care center like a House of Hope would be beneficial.

"Families play a very important part of that success and having their needs attended to while the patient is in the hospital could really make a difference," said Dorrie Dils, CEO, Gift of Life Michigan.

McCullough knows her mission is bold but she is determined.

"I’m still trying to raise money to have a physical house," she said. "I’m in the process of working with a grant writer and others to raise money."

McCullough not only celebrates April because it’s her anniversary month, but it’s also National Donate Life Month - a time to build awareness about the need for organ donors.

"Right now in Michigan there are about 2500 individuals who are desperately waiting for a life-saving organ transplant," said Dils. "I encourage everyone to get their heart sticker on the driver's license we never know when you are your loved one might need an organ."

If you would like to help you can go to

