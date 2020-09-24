Gilda's Club breast cancer fundraiser Bras for a Cause goes virtual, but sneak peak is Oct. 22

Welcome to the 12th annual Bras for a Cause benefitting Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit.

FOX 2's Amy Lange is emceeing from the Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens. You can't come to the show this year so FOX 2 is bringing the show to you.

Every year hundreds of people pack a local theater to cheer on the courageous breast cancer survivors strutting their stuff on the runway. But this year because of COVID-19, the show is going to look a lot different.

It will be a virtual Bras for a Cause.

"It's one of our big fundraisers and that enables us to do our programming that is 100 percent virtual right now," said Laura Varon Brown. "But it's free to anyone - men women children who have cancer - and need support."

Brown is the executive director of Gilda's Club which offers 140 programs to people and families dealing with cancer.

And the women on this runway have all found a home and a family with the incredible support at Gilda's Club as they battled breast cancer - and they're here to give back and to raise awareness about this amazing resource.

"Gilda's is a gem of all gems," said Lisa Aline Hanes, a cancer survivor. "Cancer sucks, but it doesn't have to suck everything out of you. Just remember that you're strong and that you can get through this, you have Gilda's Club there to support you, and you have your pink sisters there to support you. So you're never alone, and you don't have to fight cancer alone."

"We learn so much from each other and inspire each other and are able to inspire other people to let them know cancer is beatable," said Deborah Adeseye.

And the bras are works of art, each one made especially for the survivor modeling it on the runway and each one up for auction as part of the Bras for a Cause fundraiser.

Bras for a Cause will stream online at Fox2Detroit.com on October 24th, but you can get a sneak peek before that right here at the Emerald Theatre.

"We're having a sneak peek drive-in and that will be October 22nd," said Brown. "And we're going to be right outside the Emerald Theatre and we've got a beautiful digital screen. We've got vendors to come to the cars to get some food and drink and it's going to be amazing."

Tickets are available online at brasforacausemichigan.org and of course, you can watch the show on our website. FOX 2 producer Katie Fehr, who is also a breast cancer survivor, is putting this baby together along with our talented team of photographers and editors - so you know - it's going to be good.