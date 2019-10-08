Gluten free apple recipes for your fall cooking

Many recipes this time of year incorporate Michigan apples, but not all of them are friendly for a gluten free home.

Chef Paul Penney joined us on The Nine to show us a couple of ways you can make apple recipes that are gluten free. You can get his recipes for Michigan Apple Walnut Slice and a Michigan Apple Chai Crumble below.

GLUTEN FREE MICHIGAN APPLE WALNUT SLICE

Makes 16 servings

Tart Michigan Apples and crunchy walnuts make these moist, whole grain snack cake a perfect snack for mid-morning coffee breaks, or an energizing afterschool treat.

Ingredients

2 cups Gluten Free 1 for 1 flour

1/4 cup Ground Flax seed

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups peeled, diced tart Michigan Apples* (4 medium)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

1 cup chopped walnuts

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl stir together flour, flax seed, soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl combine apples, sugars, oil, walnuts, eggs and vanilla. Add flour mixture and stir gently to blend all ingredients well.

Spread mixture into baking pan and bake for 35-45 minutes or until cake is slightly browned and the center springs back when lightly touched.

Cool bars in pan then cut into 16 bars.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories: 277, Fat: 12.4g, Carbohydrate: 39g, Protein: 4.5g, Fiber: 3g, Sodium: 305mg



*Michigan Apple suggestions: Braeburn, Cortland, Empire, Gala, Ida Red

MICHIGAN APPLE CHAI APPLE CRUMBLE - GLUTEN FREE

Ingredients:

Chai Spice Mixture:

½ teaspoon ground Saigon Cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Spiced Apple Base:

6 large sweet tart Michigan apples, peeled, cored and thickly sliced

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons Gluten Free 1 for 1 flour

1 teaspoon Chai

Spice Mixture

Crisp Toppings:

2/3 cup Gluten Free 1 for 1 flour

1 cup Quinoa flakes

½ cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon Chai Spice Mixture

1/2 cup (1 stick) melted butter

½ cup chopped toasted pecans

Servings:

8 Servings

Chai Spice Mixture Directions: Combine spice mixture thoroughly. This spice mixture will be used in the Spiced Apple Base and the Crisp Topping.

Spiced Apple Base Directions: Combine sliced apples, sugar, spice mix and flour and dump into a greased 10" deep dish pie plate. Push the apples down slightly to make room for the topping.

Crisp Topping Directions: Combine first 4 dry ingredients and add melted butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in toasted pecans and toffee bits. Sprinkle over apple base - it will seem like too much topping, but it all works out - just mound it in the center slightly if necessary or use a casserole dish if you prefer.

Baking Directions: Bake at 350 degrees F for 55-60 minutes. Use a drip pan to catch any juices that might bubble over. It will be golden and crisp on top and the apples should be tender and juicy. Cool for 10 minutes before serving - a scoop of good vanilla ice cream is an excellent complement.