GM investing $2.2 billion in Detroit-Hamtramck plant, creating 2,200 jobs

General Motors announced plans to bolster its electric vehicle infrastructure Monday morning with a multi-billion dollar plant investment.

As part of the "zero zero zero" initiative the company kicked off a couple years ago, GM said it would be spending $2.2 billion to renovate their Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.

"We're pleased to announce GM is investing $2.2 billion in this Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant to build a new generation of electric pickup trucks, SUVs, and other EVs (electric vehicles) beginning late just this next year," said GM President Mark Reuss.

"This will be General Motors most technically advanced assembly plant - that's really amazing," he added.

The massive infusion of cash will go toward renovating the plant's paint and body shops, as well as the general assembly area, upgrading many of the machines, conveyors, and controls in the factory.

One of the automaker's intended vehicles to roll off the factory's line is the new Cruise Origin, an all-electric, self-driving shuttle. It was first unveiled last week in San Francisco. Its creation was done in partnership with Honda Motor.

"This is architected to be scalable and used for multiple brands, with multiple variances, with multiple customers," said Reuss.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant's conversion to their "first dedicated all-EV assembly plant" will also create 2,200 jobs.

Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions, Zero Congestion is a future automotive world that GM has chosen as its vision for a more electric-based future. One of the company's vice presidents said their new motto is embodied in the many facilities that GM runs in the region.

"I am so proud of the General Motors organization. A reimagined future from the Ren Cen, reengineered and redesigned at Warren, and built right here at Detroit-Hamtramck," said Gerald Johnson, who oversees global manufacturing.

GM top brass were flanked by several high-ranking members of government in Michigan, from U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield), Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Twp), Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"Today we're showing the world that the vehicles of the future will be built, tested and deployed right here in Michigan, cementing our status as a global leader in automotive manufacturing, future mobility, and high tech industries," said Whitmer.

Currently, vehicles built at the plant include the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala where approximately 900 people are employed at the plant. To make space for renovations, the plant will "be idled for several months beginning at the end of February at the renovations begin."