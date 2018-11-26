Progress made in UAW talks with GM as automaker loses $50M/day
As more than 50,000 UAW workers strike against General Motors, the Detroit automaker is losing $50 million each day, but there is some progress in talks but a deal is still not in place.
Analyst: UAW targeted GM for a reason as members march
The strike continues at General Motors plants in Warren and all across the country. But negotiations between both sides also appear to be continuing. That gives a lot of people hope that this could all end sooner rather than later.
UAW Aramark maintenance workers go on strike
UAW members went on strike at midnight Monday at GM plants in Michigan and across the country.
Possible strike looms as contract between UAW, GM expire
Contracts expired between the UAW and GM Saturday night, and with that a strike among auto workers looked increasingly likely. However, in a letter from UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes, employees were instructed to report to their regular scheduled shifts Sunday.
UAW to let GM contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike
DETROIT (AP) -- The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expirejust before midnight Saturday, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early asSunday night.
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
General Motors will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.
General Motors to cut shift at Warren Transmission Plant
A number of General Motors employees in Warren are in jeopardy of being laid off. The company says Warren Transmission will now operate on just one shift.
