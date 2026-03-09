GoFundMe opened for Redford Township teen who died in ATV crash Sunday night

The Brief A Redford teen was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend. The victim, identified as a 15-year-old Dylan Burkett, was not wearing a helmet, police say. A GoFundMe has been opened to help Dylan’s family.



A teenager was killed Sunday night in an ATV crash in the Redford area.

Big picture view:

Fifteen-year-old Dylan Burkett was killed Sunday night in an ATV crash at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of 6 Mile and Kinloch in Redford. At that moment, witness Victor Burch was cashing in a lottery ticket at the corner store when it happened.

"I heard this thud which sounded like somebody hit my car or something," he said.

Burch ran outside, saw the aftermath and told the store clerk to call 911.

"I wouldn’t say we’re best friends, but we still talked quite a bit, one of the nicest people to me in the entire school," said friend Jason Walters.

Investigators say Dylan was stopped on the road on his ATV when he was hit by a car. The driver of that vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police. Dylan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and his dad, James Burkett, says they had gotten into an argument earlier in the day about Dylan not wearing his helmet.

"I said, ‘Son, I’m not mad at you. I love you. It’s not you I don’t trust, it’s these other people,’" said his father.

"He’s a human being, and his whole entire family, his friends, so many people are suffering over this," said Angela Rodgers, whose son is friends with Dylan.

Related article

What's next:

Police are continuing the investigation, but do not believe alcohol or speed are factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Jacob Vance at jvance@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2561 in the Redford Police Traffic Bureau.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been opened to help Dylan’s family. If you would like to donate, you can do so by tapping here.