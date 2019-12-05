Golden Fleece’s meatless moussaka

Greektown's Golden Fleece prepares Meatless moussaka.

INGREDIENTS

For the mushroom sauce:

1 onion

1 clove of garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds white button mushrooms

1 celery stick

1/4 cup white wine

1 tablespoon tomato paste

teaspoon granulated sugar

Appx. 14 ounces canned tomatoes

salt

pepper

For the eggplants:

2 eggplants

salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ bunch fresh basil

For the coating:

1.75 pounds (appx. 4-5) potatoes, boiled

3 tablespoons margarine

salt

pepper

1 cup soy milk

1 pinch of nutmeg

1 tablespoon olive oil



PREPARATION

For the mushroom sauce:

1. Place a frying pan over high heat and add the olive oil.

2. Cut the onion into small pieces, finely chop the garlic, and add them to the hot frying pan. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until they caramelize.

3. In a blender add the mushrooms, in batches, and beat until they are broken down into small pieces, not a mash, and add them to the frying pan.

4. Finely chop the celery, add it to the frying pan with the rest of the ingredients, and sauté for 15-20 minutes until the whole moisture evaporates.

5. Add the wine and as soon as it evaporated, add the tomato paste and sauté.

6. Add the sugar, the canned tomatoes, salt, pepper, lower the heat, and simmer for 4-5 minutes.

For the eggplants:

1. Place a grill pan over high heat.

2. Cut the eggplants into thin slices cut lengthways, and add salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons olive oil.

3. Add the eggplants into the hot grill pan and cook them for 2 minutes on each side, until they are golden.

To assemble:

1. Spread olive oil in a 32x25 cm baking pan and place the eggplant slices in. Set aside 6 eggplant slices.

2. Spread the mushroom sauce over the eggplants, the basil finely chopped, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

For the coating:

1. Preheat the oven to 350ο F.

2. After having boiled and drained the potatoes well, so that the whole moisture is evaporated, add them into a bowl -while hot- and press with the potato masher.

3. Add the margarine, pepper, salt, soy milk, nutmeg, and beat with an immersion blender until the ingredients are homogenized.

4. Spread the mixture over the mushroom sauce, cover with the 6 eggplant slices that you set aside, drizzle with the olive oil, and bake for 30-40 minutes.

Let cool, then serve and enjoy!

