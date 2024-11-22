Good Samaritan saves hit and run victim left on Plymouth Road in Redford

He was out for a walk in Redford and in a moment his life was changed. This loving husband was hit by a car and the driver just took off.

Rafael Franklin’s leg was broken, along with two bones in his back, after he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

"I don’t remember even, it hitting me. It was like as soon as I went across the street, I woke up in the hospital," said Franklin. "Just messed up that somebody would do that and then be bold and just leave. I mean to hit that hard, I mean you know you hit me hard. I mean, you broke my leg, and then I'm scratched up. which means I had to have literally had to be flown in the air or was dragged."

Rafael says he was walking across Plymouth Road near Telegraph just around 6:30 on Thursday night. That’s when, out of nowhere, a car hit him, and he just kept on going.

"I could’ve been still laying out there in the street," he said.

But a good Samaritan stopped to help. A young woman got Rafael’s name and tracked down his wife Sharon on Facebook.

"She was a godsend. A wonderful samaritan," she said. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart to even stop and help him. I want her to know that he’s doing okay. He’s alive, thank god, and if it was not for her, he would’ve been still out there."

Now Rafael has a 12-week recovery and underwent surgery to get a rod placed in his leg. Redford police are investigating and Sharon says a witness reported seeing a dark sedan hit him and possibly two men move him out of the road.

She had a message for the driver.

"That was horrible. You treated him like a dog. You just hit him, and you left, and you could’ve stayed to help," she said.

If you have any information or surveillance footage, call Redford police.