Google Business listings held for ransom in online scam: Rob Wolchek cracks the code

This is a story about modern-day digital hijackers.

"There's my address, there's my reviews, okay and that's his number," said Butch, looking at his phone.

It's about tampering with Google Business listings.

"It still has my pictures, my reviews, it's still my company basically, but somebody went in and changed the name," said Kevin.

"They hijacked our reviews as well," said Anthony of Empire Plumbing.

And it's a story about somebody who says they can fix it.

Rob Wolchek: "When you first got the call did you think maybe this was Google trying to help you?"

"Yes," said Sue and Al of Musket Sewer Cleaning.

But it sure ain't Google on the phone.

"Shut up. Shut your mouth. I control the conversation," says someone named Tyler. "You know how you make sure we're real? You try the service and if you get scammed - it wasn't real."

