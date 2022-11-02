GOP's Liz Cheney visits state endorsing Democrat Elissa Slotkin

Traditional party politics are being set aside when it comes to a big congressional race in Michigan.

Both candidates, Democrat Ellisa Slotkin and Republican challenger Tom Barrett, received well-known endorsements from the other side of the aisle.



It was a packed house inside East Lansing High School where the order of the day was bi-partisan support from Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) Tuesday night for US Rep Slotkin (D-Michigan).



"One thing we agree on, is preserving American democracy," Slotkin said. "The thing, that all of us here - and the two of us, desperately love," Slotkin said.



Slotkin is trying to keep her congressional seat as a Democrat. So it was rare to see Cheney, the daughter of former VP Dick Cheney and a lifelong Republican share the stage.



"This is, by the way, the first time I have ever campaigned for a Democrat," said Cheney.



And we had a chance to ask her why she chose to endorse Slotkin.



"We're facing threats - in particular from people who deny the results of the last election as does Representative Slotkin's opponent in this race," Cheney told FOX 2. "And I think people need to understand that we can't just vote on traditional party lines."



Slotkin's opponent, Republican Tom Barrett, got an unlikely endorsement of his own - Tulsi Gabbard, a former US representative who ran as a Democrat for president in 2020. In October she announced she is leaving the Democratic party and becoming an Independent.

"Tom Barrett knows what service means, he knows what sacrifice means, he appreciates freedom," Gabbard said. "He will be a loud voice for the people of Michigan."



Barrett, a former state rep, says these cross-the-aisle endorsements speak volumes of what is at stake come in the midterm election Nov. 8th



"We'll keep people like Tulsi Gabbard on our side. They can have Liz Cheney and the war hawk machine that she stands for," Barrett said.



Both candidates in this race are asking voters to set party aside and vote for the person that best represents your values.