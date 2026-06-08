Gordie Howe Bridge expected to open after months of uncertainty

The Brief The fate of the bridge has been shaky since February, when President Donald Trump was holding off signing on opening it up to use as leverage in trade talks with Canada. A lot of politicians and business leaders are celebrating Monday night, saying it cracks open major economic opportunities for Michigan.



After decades of planning, political battles, and years of construction, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is finally set to open to traffic June 15, according to government sources.

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The fate of the bridge has been shaky since February, when President Donald Trump was holding off signing on opening it up to use as leverage in trade talks with Canada. However, on Monday, FOX 2 learned first of a ribbon-cutting Friday with all the stakeholders, and then a firm date of June 15 for the actual opening.

That is according to sources.

The Detroit-Windsor Bridge Authority has yet to release anything official. A lot of politicians and business leaders are celebrating Monday night, saying it cracks open major economic opportunities for Michigan.

"What was clear is that everybody except a few actors here wanted that bridge open. It was deeply bipartisan, and I’m thrilled and will be there at the opening," said Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

"I think it’s not only powerful from an economic standpoint, it’s also powerful from a symbolic standpoint. These are our partners and friends. This makes Ontario and Michigan and the Great Lakes region more globally competitive," said Glenn Stevens Jr.

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For regular people who go back and forth to and from Canada, this will help with the flow of traffic.

Not only is it six lanes, it connects two highways, making crossing more seamless.

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