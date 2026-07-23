The Brief A 35-year-old Detroit father has been arraigned on multiple child endangerment counts after he crashed his motorcycle while traveling with his 1-year-old daughter. The toddler was unsecured when Kabamba Kyalangalilwa crashed his motorcycle. Before that, he had visited a party, dropped his daughter off at a stranger's home, and returned to retrieve her while inebriated.



A 35-year-old Detroit man committed "atrocious and horrendous" conduct when he crashed his motorcycle while traveling with his 1-year-old daughter who was unsecured, prosecutors say.

Kabamba Kyalangalilwa was charged with child abuse, child abandonment, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license after the June 28 crash.

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In the hours before the crash, Kyalangalilwa brought his daughter to a party in the 12800 block of Braile Street in Detroit.

He then left the party and took his 1-year-old to a neighboring home and asked individuals who he did not know to allow her to swim with their kids, leaving her in their care.

He then returned to the party.

Five hours later, Kyalangalilwa returned after drinking. He retrieved his daughter and then drove away on his motorcycle. His daughter was not secured in the motorcycle when he left.

According to prosecutors, he drove at a high rate of speed before losing control and causing both to fall and slide along the roadway.

Kabamba Kyalangalilwa, 35, of Detroit.

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The child struck her head on a curb and suffered cuts to her head, face, and legs.

Medics arrived at the scene and took the child to a local hospital for treatment.

Kyalangalilwa then tried to flee the scene in a vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing on foot.

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What they're saying:

"I do not recall in all of my years as a prosecutor and judge ever seeing a set of facts like this. The alleged conduct of this defendant was way beyond atrocious and horrendous. This poor baby deserved the appropriate care, dedication, and simple human decency. It is miraculous that she is still among the living," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Dad charged with child abuse

Kyalangalilwa has been charged with:

One count of second-degree child abuse

One count of child abandonment

One count of fourth-degree child abuse

One count of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied

One count of reckless driving

He was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond and given a GPS tether after his arraignment on July 15. His bond was lowered to $25,000 that includes an evening curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He'll be back in court at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.