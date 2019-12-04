Gov. Whitmer appoints law and ethics professor to MSU Board of Trustees

After a vacancy of more than a month, Gov. Whitmer has appointed a law and ethics professor to be the newest member of the Michigan State Board of Trustees.

Renee Knack is an MSU graduate and professor of law at the University of Houston has a background in ethics.

"As a proud Spartan, I understand how important it is to have someone on the board who will do right by students, staff, and alumni. I know Renee will work with President Stanley to ensure that Michigan State embodies a culture that respects diversity, values and listens to all survivors, and makes college education more affordable and accessible for Michigan families," said Whitmer. in a statement.

Whitmer's search began following the resignation of Nancy Schlichting, the CEO of Henry Ford Health System, who left after being on the board for only 10 months. She cited her frustration with the board,

That frustration has permeated throughout much of the school in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, the convicted sexual abuser who molested hundreds of gymnasts during his tenure as sports doctor at the school.

In addition to Knack's current role, she's also the director of Outcomes and Assessments and a member of the Diversity, Inclusion and Equality Committee. An alumni of MSU's College of Law, she has also taught at the Eli Broad College of Business and the Honors College.

Knack also spoke in front of the Federal Judiciary Ethics Committee regarding individual experiences with sexual harassment in the legal profession.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and alumni at MSU and am eager to work with my partners on the Board of Trustees to ensure the safety and security of everyone on campus," said Knake. "I've dedicated my career to ensuring diversity in institutions like Michigan State, and I'm prepared to continue that work as a trustee. I know that as an MSU grad, this is an issue the governor cares deeply about, and I'm committed to ensuring that she and everyone else who graduates from Michigan State is proud to be a Spartan for life."