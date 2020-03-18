Gov. Whitmer confirms Michigan coronavirus cases over 100 during press briefing

Gov. Whitmer will be updating residents on Michigan's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, only hours after one of its hospitals reported the first coronavirus-linked death.

She'll be joined by the Department of Health Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khladun.

Along with Michigan's first reported death, the state also passed along 15 new confirmations of coronavirus cases in the state, raising the total up to 80.

According to a press release from Beaumont Health, a man in his 50s died at Beaumont in Wayne County. As of right now, 80 other cases have been confirmed in the state.

App users can tap here to watch live.

Since Gov. Whitmer confirmed the first two positive cases in Michigan on March 10, the spread of the coronavirus has now been confirmed in several counties around the state.

RELATED: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

Advertisement

Since the first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan, Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools and prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.