Madison Heights family who found missing boy with autism, needs home repair help

The Brief A nonverbal boy with autism went missing in Madison Heights last month. The 5-year-old was found inside a resident's home, but had caused extensive damage. A GoFundMe has been started for the family whose home is undergoing repairs and is uninhabitable.



Earlier this month a child with autism wandered away from his Madison Heights’ home.

The backstory:

After hours of searching, the nonverbal child was found safe inside a nearby house by owner La'Bron Brinkley.

But he and his family's home where the child was found, are now dealing with unforeseen circumstances they say they cannot afford.

The child was found in the bath tub where the water had been running for hours damaging the bathroom.

"Quite a setback," said Brinkley. "I’m a father, married, have two children, with a dog."

Now he is working to repair some of the damage to his house.

"We’re so happy that he is safe," Brinkley said. "He was playing in my bath water, fully clothed, water splashing everywhere, overflowing and even on my going up the stairs there was in the steps.

"We don’t have access to the home right now, it's not really inhabitable. They are tearing out the bathroom upstairs and downstairs."

A GoFundMe account was created to help support the Brinkley family as they deal with the unforeseen expenses like staying at a hotel as repair work continues at the house.

"Right now it is getting us the means of going from like, hotel to hotel right now while it’s getting fixed," he said. "I don’t know how long they are going to be working on it, but at least we have somewhere to lay our heads."

Brinkley said house insurance is covering the water damage, but says in the meantime they are "in limbo when it comes to the other necessities."

If you would like to donate, GO HERE for the link.