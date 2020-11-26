Gov. Whitmer nominated for Time Magazine's '2020 Person of the Year'

Governor Whitmer is now being considered for Time Magazine's 2020 Person of the year.

Whitmer gained a lot of national attention this year for her handling of COVID-19, disagreements with President Trump, and being on Joe Biden's list of potential vice president candidates.

The Governor has also dealt with challenges including being at the center of a kidnap plan against her, which involved over a dozen men.

Whitmer has been nominated for the award along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Pope Francis and more.