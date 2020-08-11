Gov. Whitmer scheduled to speak on Monday at DNC, VP nominee to speak Wednesday

article

With presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expected to announce his running mate at any moment, the Democratic National Convention revealed more details Tuesday about the lineup of events and speakers at this year's event - and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to speak on Monday, August 17.

This scheduling could perhaps be some insight into Gov. Whitmer's chances of getting the nod for vice president.

According to the convention schedule, Gov. Whitmer will be speaking on Monday some time during the 9-11 p.m. timeframe. Monday's theme for the speakers is We the People.

The press release states the speakers chosen are all rising up to take on the crises of COVID-19, unemployment and racial injustice. Other speakers include Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Representative Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson, Representative Gwen Moore, Former Governor John Kasich, Senator Doug Jones, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The vice-presidential candidate typically speaks on the third day of the convention, which is leading many to wonder if Gov. Whitmer will not be the pick. That would put several other rumored contenders out of the running as well.

Previously rumored possibilities, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., are also scheduled to appear. The convention said it intends to add more speakers and reveal more details "in the coming days."

Right now, the schedule has "the Vice Presidential Nominee" listed for Wednesday's speakers.

Candidate Joe Biden has said he'll announce his choice this week.

The choice offers Biden an unusual opportunity to unify a party still reeling from Trump's 2016 win and solidify its future. He's already committed to selecting a woman and is considering several Black women. And since the 77-year-old Biden has not committed to seeking a second term, his running mate could be strongly positioned to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 2024 and shape national politics for the next decade.

Biden's campaign has refused to comment on his search, but his team has been in recent contact with a small group of finalists that includes at least four women of color: California Sen. Kamala Harris, former national security adviser Susan Rice, California Rep. Karen Bass and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Last weekend, he met privately with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who's white. Biden has said publicly she remains on his shortlist. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who also is white, has also been a leading contender.

The four-day convention will be based in Milwaukee Auguat 17-20, although many speakers will attend only virtually.

Biden is set to speak on the final night of the event from his home state of Delaware.