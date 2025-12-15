Contractor with trail of legal issues surfaces in Florida arrest

James Delmaro, a contractor with a history of leaving customers upset and a history of legal issues, is in custody, officials say.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections and a victim down in Florida, he is facing new charges for the same old alleged story.

"When I saw your story there in Michigan, I said 'That's the guy,'" said Gary in a phone interview.

Watch in the live player above tonight at 10 p.m. as Rob Wolchek reports about the same contractor in a new place, with a different name and the same allegations.