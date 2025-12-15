The Brief Three people were killed in a house fire in Detroit Monday morning. The fatal blaze follows a separate house fire in Detroit that killed a 7-year-old boy. Crews had no issue putting out the blaze, but couldn't get inside the home because of obstacles blocking their path.



An early-morning tragedy on Detroit's west side left three people dead and two others in the hospital after a fire broke out at a home.

Among those killed was a teenager, while one of the victims in the hospital remains in critical condition.

Big picture view:

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Detroit's west side around 6 a.m. after learning of a blaze that broke out at a structure at the intersection of Wildemere and Seven Mile.

The house fire is the second fatal blaze in the city over 24 hours.

In Monday's incident, a home caught fire and three people died. Two others were taken to the hospital, while the family pets managed to escape.

"I’m just in disbelief because I just talked to them," a neighbor said. "We give out candy for Halloween. They had decorations — we walked but and said hello."

Dig deeper:

The councilmember from Detroit's 2nd district said she had traveled past the scene when it was still active.

"Just driving past and I made a U-turn and just inquired and got horrible news," said Angela Whitfield Calloway.

According to Detroit firefighters, they had little difficulty putting the fire out — but ran into issues when they attempted to breach the home.

"We had no challenges with water, freezing like that. We were able to put the fire out in a timely manner. Just the obstacles inside - we could not get to the last remaining victims inside," said deputy fire chief Lorenzo Robertson.

"A lot of items inside the home that you really want to keep organized makes it hard for firefighters to advance the line when they have to work their way around the situation," he added.

Related article

Zoom out:

The fire over the weekend killed a 7-year-old boy.

The Detroit Fire Department said the child died after a house fire on Rutherford Street early Sunday. An adult female and 4-year-old were also rescued and taken to the hospital.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.