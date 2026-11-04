Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson: Today we get to work

The Brief New Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson spoke about the historic election night for Democrats. Benson talked about the mandate given, with massive majorities in the state House and Senate. She said reducing the high costs Michiganders are struggling with is her office's top priority.



Michigan's next governor Jocelyn Benson spoke about hitting the ground running with a transition period focused on providing inflation relief.

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Just hours after defeating Republican challenger John James with 54.5 percent of the vote, she and Lt. Governor-elect Winnie Brinks were sharing their plans for when they assume office on Jan. 1.

Benson also spoke about recognizing the moment, following a massive night for Democrats across the county and in Michigan, where both chambers of the state legislature were clinched.

Benson and the blue wave

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"Voters elected Democrats up and down the ticket not because they like the shade of blue – but maybe they do," she quipped. "But because they are calling out for leaders who will get things done, who will work to lower our costs, and raise our wages, and end corruption.

"I will be proud, as the next governor of this state to lead that charge and get transformational things done for our state and for every person."

Benson also spoke about the trifecta in the state legislature with Democrats winning the House and Senate.

"Last night the voters spoke," she said. "They gave us a historic majority in the state House and the state Senate. We elected Democrats at every level and in areas of the state that we didn't realize we could win."

Benson said she met with outgoing Governor Gretchen Whitmer, thanked her, and said Michiganders can expect a smooth transition.

She added that she spoke to James during his concession call and that they spoke about the future and their love for the state.

"I believe there's a seat for everyone, in working to ensure, if they want to work in good faith with data-driven and a solution-oriented focus, that we can work together to get things done," she said.

Making History:

For the first time since 1982, Benson's victory, coming following two terms by Whitmer, gives Michigan back-to-back governors from the same party.

For more election results, GO HERE.

Also, for the first time, Michigan voters elected an all-female ticket.

"Together, we made history as the first all-female ticket in Michigan, and together we will deliver on our commitment to make life more affordable for all," Benson said.

Benson focuses on affordability

What's next:

Benson spoke about voters giving Democrats a mandate to bring costs down, improve the economy and public education.

"Today, we will begin identifying where we can deliver quick relief in the early days of our new term," Benson said. "Beginning with the bills families feel every month. We will work with experts, community leaders, and people who know what's broken, and how to work with us to fix it."

Benson said she would be open to a partnership with a reduction to the state and federal gas tax.

"I very much want to explore ways to bring relief to drivers," she said. "(More broadly) we need to think about how to restructure our budget process so that we are, identifying new sources of revenue that can help pay our bills in the state, but also streamlining how things are spent so that we're reducing costs as well."