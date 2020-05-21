Graduates line up for hours at Krispy Kreme in Troy for donut giveaway

Dozens upon dozens of graduates lined up at the Krispy Kreme in Troy to get a free box of donuts.

Krispy Kreme held the promotion on May 19 - and cars were lined up down the road and in the Oakland Mall parking lot at the location on 14 Mile in Troy. The wait was several hours long.

But no one seemed to mind the wait. We talked to several graduates who were in high spirits and said the wait was definitely worth it.

Graduates had to show up in their cap and gown, or show acceptable Class of 2020 apparel or student ID.

A spokesperson for Krispy Kreme says the company wishes seniors were able to walk across the stage and get their diploma and wanted to offer something sweet in return.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

The box is still available for purchase through Sunday, May 24.

The free boxes are no longer offered.