Grand Blanc community and state leaders gather to honor victims of LDS Church shooting

Genesee County came together on Tuesday night, more than a week and a half after a shooting and fire at the LDS Church in Grand Blanc left five dead, including the shooter, and several others hurt.

Big picture view:

Members of the Grand Blanc community gathered at a high school to remember the victims, praise first responders and vow to overcome the tragedy.

The message was "Better Together" and many have seen those signs all across Grand Blanc in recent days.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined other state and local officials and religious leaders in the name of healing and resiliency during a community reflection at Grand Blanc High School.

Dig deeper:

It was billed as a non-denominational and non-political way to support one another, the victims, loved ones, first responders, medical personnel, and everyone impacted by the tragic events of Sept. 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc.

Local businesses were also credited with banding together to raise money for the families of the victims and the survivors as they navigate a difficult future ahead.