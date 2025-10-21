Grand Blanc Township fire chief on leave amid staffing disagreements

The Brief Grand Blanc Township has placed its fire chief on leave. The move may be related to staffing and budgetary disagreements with chief Jamie Jent. Deputy chief Kent Maricle is now the acting leader for the department.



The leader of the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.

Fire chief Jamie Jent is no longer serving in his current role and, instead, his deputy is leading the department. It's unclear what led to the move, but sources told FOX 2 it may be related to staffing and budget disagreements.

Sources added the staffing move is not related to the tragic mass shooting and fire at the Grand Blanc church earlier this month.

Fire Chief Jamie Jent and deputy chief Kent Maricle.

Jent was hired in April 2025 after retiring from the Dearborn Fire Department following 24 years of tenure there, according to the township website.

The township declined to comment on the matter, but the President of the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union did chime in, saying it stood with the local firefighters union and its president, who currently serves as a lieutenant at the department.

"I commend President Oxford and the members of 4962, and all other parties for their willingness to advocate for the residents and visitors of Grand Blanc Township. We hope this matter is resolved quickly and the union and Chief can continue their work in protecting Grand Blanc Township," said a statement from Matthew Sahr, president of the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union.