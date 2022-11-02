Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8

On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building.

In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.

"For Detroit Action, we think of voting in the election as a tool for civic engagement," said Branden Snyder. "Though it's not the end all, be all - it's a comma in the sentence of elections; not the period. So for us, that means we want to be able to hold election officials accountable."

Snyder is Detroit Action's executive director. His group is trying to recruit election protectors.

"We're going to ask people to work and observe the polls - polling locations here in Metro Detroit," he said. "What they're going to be asked to do, is monitor the polls to make sure that nothing is happening where people are being intimidated going to vote."

Snyder says this is a non-partisan role in what's become a polarizing issue of voter transparency. Since the presidential election of 2020, poll watchers and workers have come under scrutiny nationally.

Several national voting rights groups have reported increases in incidents of voter intimidation and harassment.

In the past two years, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been vocal about voter intimidation.

Michigan has outlawed the use of guns to intimidate or harass voters - and last month, the FBI issued a warning on election crimes ahead of Tuesday's election.



As for Detroit Action, it's received hundreds of responses to help observe, certify votes, and make sure polling places have proper signage - especially in Black and brown neighborhoods.

"We've had a really good response from people who typically don't believe they have a role in politics," Snyder said. "People who care about whether regular, every day Detroiters voices are heard."

Detroit Action is a non-partisan effort. It doesn't matter if you vote Republican or Democrat, it needs your help.

To become a member, donate or learn about its programs, go to detroitaction.org