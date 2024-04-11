Greenfield Village, Astronomicon, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Greenfield Village opens for the season this weekend. Here is what else is going on around Metro Detroit:

Greenfield Village

Opens to the public Saturday

Greenfield Village in Dearborn

Greenfield Village opens to the public Saturday. For the first time since 2019, the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Roundhouse, Dr. Howard’s Office and Grimm Jewelry Store will all be open. There is also a new restaurant.

Get tickets to Greenfield Village here.

Birding Belle Isle

Sunday, April 14 from 9-11 a.m.

Belle Isle in Detroit

Look for birds with the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center at this free offside event. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow.

Registration is required. Register here.

Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade

Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m.

Greektown in Detroit

Celebrate Greek Independence Day in Detroit. This annual event will include traditional Greek Evzones, dancers and musicians, and more.

Astronomicon 7

Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14

Burton Manor in Livonia

Meet Michael Rooker, Mick Foley, and more at this pop culture con. The event includes photos with celebs, vendors, and more.

Tickets start at $30 for adults. Get tickets here.

Mustang Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, April 14 at 11 a.m.

Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang. Arthur Hyde, Associate Professor of Practice Automotive Engineering Program Director at the University of Michigan, will speak about his career with Ford and history of the iconic car.

Tickets are $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members. Get tickets here.