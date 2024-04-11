Greenfield Village, Astronomicon, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Greenfield Village opens for the season this weekend. Here is what else is going on around Metro Detroit:
Greenfield Village
- Opens to the public Saturday
- Greenfield Village in Dearborn
Greenfield Village opens to the public Saturday. For the first time since 2019, the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Roundhouse, Dr. Howard’s Office and Grimm Jewelry Store will all be open. There is also a new restaurant.
Get tickets to Greenfield Village here.
Birding Belle Isle
- Sunday, April 14 from 9-11 a.m.
- Belle Isle in Detroit
Look for birds with the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center at this free offside event. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow.
Registration is required. Register here.
Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade
- Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m.
- Greektown in Detroit
Celebrate Greek Independence Day in Detroit. This annual event will include traditional Greek Evzones, dancers and musicians, and more.
Astronomicon 7
- Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14
- Burton Manor in Livonia
Meet Michael Rooker, Mick Foley, and more at this pop culture con. The event includes photos with celebs, vendors, and more.
Tickets start at $30 for adults. Get tickets here.
Mustang Anniversary Celebration
- Sunday, April 14 at 11 a.m.
- Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit
Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang. Arthur Hyde, Associate Professor of Practice Automotive Engineering Program Director at the University of Michigan, will speak about his career with Ford and history of the iconic car.
Tickets are $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members. Get tickets here.