Grosse Ile man arrested for allegedly uploading child sexually abusive material

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The Brief 38-year-old Michael Wendt was arrested on July 21 and was charged with child pornography offenses. In June, a criminal complaint said Wendt was uploading child sexually abusive material (CSAM) to his Google Drive.



A Grosse Ile man was arrested and charged for alleged possession of child pornography, officials announced on Friday.

Details in this story are disturbing, reader discretion is advised.

What they're saying:

US Attorney Jerome Gorgon, Jr. says 38-year-old Michael Wendt was arrested on July 21 and was charged with child pornography offenses.

In June, a criminal complaint said Wendt was uploading child sexually abusive material (CSAM) to his Google Drive. A search warrant was then issued where agents took his cell phone and found several hundred images of CSAM, while also discovering open websites on the phone depicting CSAM.

Officials say the images depicted sexual assaults of young children, infants, and toddlers.

Dig deeper:

The FBI says they are aware of Wendt's working history as a physician’s assistant at urgent care in the Detroit area, and that they have no information that suggests patients were victimized. In response, the FBI says they have created a website that seeks information from them for the ongoing investigation.

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