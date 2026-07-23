Dearborn Walmart shooting leaves 1 injured, suspect arrested

The Brief One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Dearborn Walmart. Investigators say the shooting occurred after an argument between the two people involved. A suspect has been arrested.



One person was arrested after a shooting at a Dearborn Walmart Thursday evening.

What they're saying:

Dearborn police say at 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to the 5800 block of Mercury Drive for a reported shooting at a Walmart Supercenter. When they arrived, police say they found a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area and arrested the suspected shooter.

Investigators say the shooting occurred after an argument between the two people involved.

What you can do:

There is no known threat to the public, according to officials.

As the investigation continues, drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Ford Road and Mercury Drive and use alternate routes.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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