Grosse Ile soccer coach suspended after watchdog finds alleged misconduct involving minor

The Brief When Brownstown Township launched their investigation into the coach's relationship with his player in 2025, he abruptly quit as the Grosse Ile High School's Girl Varsity Coach. However, he still runs Chaos Soccer Club on Grosse Ile. The coach can hire an attorney and try to fight this, and he can organize, manage and direct the tournaments as an administrator.



A watchdog group says a children's soccer coach was in an intimate relationship with a 13-year-old girl. The two shared thousands of texts, sometimes late into the night.

In Michigan, the state does not have a law that punishes grooming minors. Even though, in the police detective's own words, he said the coach appeared to be grooming a 12-year-old girl who was a player of his.

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When Brownstown Township launched their investigation into the coach's relationship with his player in 2025, he abruptly quit as the Grosse Ile High School's Girl Varsity Coach. However, he still runs Chaos Soccer Club on Grosse Ile.

Per a police report, the message between the coach and the 12-then-13-year-old girl escalated, more personal and flirtatious, leading to the coach saying he wished he was her age that he said he had not seen her for several days and even at one point apologized for creeping her out.

He was 31-years-old.

The messages would go late into the night. A watchdog group called ‘US Center for Safe Sport’ investigated his conduct and found last week he was guilty of violating their code of conduct. Now, he is suspended from his coaching duties with Chaos Soccer Club of Grosse Ile.

"One of the distinguishing factors is that we can also proceed with an investigation. Even if law enforcement doesn’t, we have a lower standard of investigating our cases, so we have to show this happen by a preponderance of evidence, which is a floor standard which is beyond a reasonable doubt," said Jessica Perrill. "If it sounds to be a violation of the code, then we can take some sort of action so the fact that those laws may not exist in every state may not be consistent doesn’t stop us removing forward."

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However, this is not the Iron Clad. The coach can hire an attorney and try to fight this, and he can organize, manage and direct the tournaments as an administrator.

Meanwhile, SafeSport cannot comment on individual cases to maintain the integrity of its investigative process.

FOX 2 tried to contact the coach by phone and email and did not hear back in time for this story. His wife is listed as being in charge on the website for the soccer club he currently runs.

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