Grosse Pointe Farms suspending certain non-emergency operations through April 6

Grosse Pointe Farms will be enacting new restrictions around many of the government's operations starting Monday.

Several non-emergency functions located at city hall and city buildings will be closed to the public until April 6, a decision that represents how city governments are ramping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"In an effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Grosse Pointe Farms is taking proactive measures and necessary precautions to protect our residents and staff," read a release issued Sunday. "Following the directives and recommendations of federal, state and county agencies, the City will be modifying or suspending certain non-emergency operations."

"Protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the community as a whole is our paramount concern," it added.

City buildings, including the municipal court will be closed to public visitation. City business can still be conducted through U.S. mail, e-mail, telephone, online payment or a drop-box outside the city hall. The municipal court has postponed all remaining March court dates until April, unless otherwise notified by the court.

Critical functions like police, fire, emergency dispatch, water service, garbage and recyling collection will not change.

All parts and recreation events are canceled, however outdoor facilities at Kerby Field and Pier Park will remain open. No restrooms will be open.

The recreation department will be reaching out to program participants with information about event postponements, cancelations, and refunds. No new facility rentals at city properties will be scheduled until April 6. No additional 2020 park passes will be distributed at this time.

The Daddy-Daughter dance has also been postponed.

Residents should go to www.grossepointefarms.org for more details regarding contacts and questions.