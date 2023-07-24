A guide to the 2023 Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair

Get ready for the 2023 Sterlingfest!

Sterlingfest is an annual art and music fair held in Sterling Heights. The festival is a celebration of the arts, featuring local and national artists, live music, and food vendors.

Here's everything you need to know to make the most of your Sterlingfest experience.

Dates and Location

Sterlingfest will be held from July 27-29 at the City of Sterling Heights campus located at 40555 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.

Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The arts and crafts fair hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking

Free parking during the Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair is available throughout the City Center complex located near the corner of Utica and Dodge Park Roads and at various schools located along Dodge Park Road. Shuttle Bus Service is $1 per way. More information related to parking can be found here.

Activities

Sterlingfest offers a variety of activities for all ages. Some of the highlights include:

Art Exhibits

Sterlingfest showcases the work of over 100 artists from across the country. Visitors can browse and purchase a wide variety of art, including paintings, sculptures, and jewelry.

Live Music

Sterlingfest offers live music performances on multiple stages throughout the festival. The lineup includes local and national acts, spanning a variety of genres.

Food Vendors

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of food options at Sterlingfest, including traditional festival fare like funnel cakes and corn dogs, as well as dishes from local restaurants.

Kids' Activities

Sterlingfest offers a variety of activities for kids, including carnival rides, face painting, and interactive exhibits.