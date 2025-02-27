Taking care of your gums and keeping heart healthy go hand-in-hand

The Brief Gums and heart health are connected with bleeding gums a red flag for possible cardiovascular issues. People with periodontal disease and gum disease are more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke. Brushing twice a day and flossing at least once is key to keeping up dental health - and as a result, helping keep your heart healthy.



Your gums and heart health go together. You may dread going to the dentist, but it's not just about your teeth, think about what you're doing for your heart.

"People with periodontal disease and gum disease, are two to three times more likely to have a cardiovascular event like a heart attack or stroke," said Dr. Carly Cassleman.

Why you should care:

It may be surprising to some that the bacteria that infects the gums can easily travel - damaging blood vessels, causing inflammation - and that might be what leads to higher rates of cardiovasular problems.

Dr. Cassleman says that keeping a close watch on gum health is a top priority.



"We measure around each tooth, where your gums are attaching to your tooth. If we are seeing inflammation, bone loss and gum disease, then we know that is a risk for you," said Cassleman.

What can you do to keep those gums in good health? Brushing at least twice a day and flossing at least once a day, is a good start. and pay attention.

"Are your gums bleeding when your brushing or flossing? If the answer is yes, you are at risk and you need to get a check-up," the doctor said.

When flossing you're trying to get way up in there, by the gum line. If flossing isn't part of your routine, there's another option.

"If you hate flossing, a water pic is a really good alternative or if you feel like you have a lot of nooks and crannies you can't really get to the best case is flossing and a water pic, do both," Cassleman said.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an interview with Dr. Carly Cassleman.



