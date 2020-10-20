Gun-wielding man in Roseville basketball complex fatally shot by CPL holder

A shootout at a basketball complex led to a suspect fatally wounded and a police arrest of the second armed man who intervened.

Roseville police say a fight at Midwest Athletics Basketball City at 1640 Eastland Street, led to a man leaving and coming back with a gun. When he pointed the firearm at the person he had fought with, a second man with a valid concealed pistol license, intervened.

After an exchange of gunfire, police say the suspect was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The CPL holder is in custody as the investigation continues.

Police said in a release:

"An altercation occurred over a basketball game. One individual left the building after the altercation was broken up by other patrons. This individual returned a short time later carrying a firearm. He then pointed the firearm at an individual from the earlier altercation.

"At this time, it appears a valid CPL holder intervened. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the individual who left the building was seriously injured and was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene."

