Sloppy Chops owner, 'Mike B.', killed in Detroit

The Brief Michael "Mike B." Brown was shot and killed over the weekend in Detroit. Brown, who owned Sloppy Chops restaurant, is remembered as someone who always worked to help others.



Michael "Mike B." Brown, the owner of Detroit's Sloppy Chops, died after he was shot early Saturday.

Police have released few details about the shooting, but they have confirmed that Brown was one of three people shot outside a bar in the 15700 block of Schaefer around 4:30 a.m.

What they're saying:

Brown is remembered as a great father, husband, and person.

"Very well-loved, respected. He was an asset to our community," said Maurice ‘Pastor Mo’ Hardwick.

Hardwick said Brown was always helping others in his community.

"No one could be hungry around him, could be in need around him," he said.

Dr. Sabrina Jackson also spoke about Brown's efforts to help others, adding that he would make sure young people never went hungry.

What's next:

Police are still looking for the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.