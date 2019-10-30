Hammer's Bar Stars benefitting Downtown Boxing Gym Nov. 1

A celebrity bartending event at Dino's Lounge in Ferndale will benefit the Downtown Boxing Gym.

Hammer's Bar Stars is Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Jennifer Hammond joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Dino Bach from Dino's Lounge. You can hear from the in the video player and get Dino's braised brisket recipe below.

BRAISED BRISKET

Ingredients

8-10 lbs. beef brisket (trim of hard fat)

3 large yellow onions, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1 cup garlic, smashed and chopped

4 quarts canned diced domatoes

2 quarts water

10 oz chicken base

Salt and black pepper (3 salt to 1 pepper) for rub

Cooking Directions

In a full sized 2 inch hotel pan (or fitting roasting pan) rub brisket generously with salt and pepper mix.

Pour diced tomaties over brisket.

Spread garlic and onions over brisket.

Mix chicken base with 2 quarts of water until diluted and pour into the bottom of the pan.

Cover pan with plastic wrap first then cover plastic wrap and pan with aluminium foil.

Place in 325 degree oven for 4 hours. (3.5 hours in convection oven on LOW FAN).

Remove from oven and let rest at room temperature uncovered for 30 minutes before service.