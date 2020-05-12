Hamtramck funeral home holding online estate sale

A Hamtramck funeral home is shutting its doors after several decades of serving the community.

But before they do, they're holding an estate sale online.

David Krot lived upstairs to his family's funeral home, Krot Funeral Home, 70-some-odd years ago. He's retired, sold the property and is having a funeral home estate sale with an online auction.

"We didn't have chrome furniture and stuff like that. We had high-end, nice living room furniture and it was comfortable," Krot said. And yes, the furniture is for sale. And lots of it.

The online auction starts Saturday and will go to Monday, or beyond. Everything will be sold.

You can look at the listings online here.

