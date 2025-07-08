Hamtramck leaders questioned amid ongoing investigation a

article

Hamtramck officials say they are continuing with city business, even as the mayor and council push back against a lawsuit by their suspended manager, claiming widespread corruption.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday night, Hamtramck leaders debated how to enforce parking downtown after deciding to eliminate parking meters, while several investigations continue to cast a shadow over city hall.

City leaders discussed alternatives to downtown parking meters, but most attendees were focused on ongoing investigations and a lawsuit alleging city corruption.

Mayor Amer Ghalib expects an update soon on one of the investigations into alleged misconduct by several city officials.

"I think there would be some people who would be guilty," he said. "There are some people who I think the trust is destroyed between them and the city government at this time."

Big picture view:

The city faces multiple allegations of corruption, including election fraud suppression, two council members not residing in the city, and the police chief allegedly involved in a plot to secure a presidential pardon while accused of domestic violence—claims Chief Jamiel Altaheri denies.

Michigan State Police took over a Hamtramck Police investigation questioning the residency qualifications of two council members, while the FBI is also looking into various claims of wrongdoing.

The FBI has not disclosed any findings or information.

The backstory:

Estranged city manager Max Garbarino was removed from a recent council meeting and subsequently filed a massive lawsuit with 254 counts and allegations of malfeasance at the highest levels of Hamtramck City government, including abuses of power, palm-greasing schemes, and racism.

The lawsuit names the mayor and entire city council.

City officials placed Garbarino on paid administrative leave after he did the same to Police Chief Altaheri following misconduct allegations against him.

Garbarino stated its standard practice during personnel investigations, but the mayor and city council said what’s fair is fair and handed Garbarino the same fate.

"The Chief Financial Officer has taken the role of Acting City Manager at this time, and the Deputy Chief of Police has taken the role of Chief of Police," the mayor said.

What's next:

Everyone is now watching and waiting for a resolution, as a long list of candidates line up to replace three city council members and the mayor, who is set to leave office.