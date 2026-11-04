Hamtramck mayoral recount: Mahmood ruled eligible to hold office after election chaos

The Brief A Wayne County judge ruled that Muhith Mahmood, who challenged the results of the 2025 Hamtramck mayoral election, is eligible to hold office following the recount of disputed ballots. While the interim city manager says the city is ready to move forward, Mayor Alharbi's attorney says they are fighting the decision.



The City of Hamtramck is inching closer to getting a new mayor as the Wayne County Board of Canvassers are expected to certify the results on Wednesday.

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This comes after a county judge ruled that Muhith Mahmood, who challenged the results of the 2025 mayoral election, is eligible to hold office following the recount of 37 disputed absentee ballots. Those ballots gave Mahmood a 12 vote lead over the initial winner, Mayor Adam Alharbi, winning Hamtramck's Mayoral Election.

While the interim city manager, Syed Ahsan, says the city is ready to move forward, Mayor Alharbi's attorney says they are fighting the decision.

"I think it’s been a long journey both for Muhith and Adam and now that the issue has been resolved, I think it’s better to look forward to moving the city in the right direction and making sure the people and residents get the best from the administration and council," said Ahsan.



"He’s disappointed in the judge's ruling, and doesn’t see that there’s still pending investigations and criminal investigations on this matter and, again, if you truly care about the vote of the Hamtramck people, let’s see what those absentee ballots truly reflect who voted for what candidate," said attorney Nabih Ayad. "If Muhith won congratulations to him. If Adam won, congratulations to him. The fact is, we need to know who actually won this election. We still don’t have that answer."

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Alharbi's attorney says they are planning to challenge the judge's decision and that they want all absentee ballots that were submitted to be recounted.

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