Haunted car wash spooks customers in Ohio

Ghosts, goblins and creepy clowns surround you in this haunted car wash in Ohio! Would you dare enter?

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - A car wash in Ohio is offering some clean, creepy fun to its customers.

Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick transformed their drive-through into a haunted house leading up to Halloween.

Customers stay in their cars as they ride through the wash -- all while ghosts, goblins and creepy clowns appear through the soap suds.

The wash and spooky ride costs $20 per vehicle, and includes a trick or treat bag, air freshener and the top wash package, according to FOX 8.

Similar haunted washes have appeared in other states as well, including Alabama and Texas.

For more information, visit Rainforest Car Wash's website.