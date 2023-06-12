Haunted Heat Fest bringing wrestling, vendors, more to Michigan Museum of Horror

Professional wrestling, horror vendors, and more are headed to the Michigan Museum of Horror's Haunted Heat Fest next month.

The festival on July 22 in downtown Monroe will also have human bones on display, food trucks, entertainment, and an outdoor area with more.

Tickets are now available for $10 for adults, $6 for children, and free for children 5 and younger. Get them here.

Opened last fall, the Michigan Museum of Horror features skulls, skeletons, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more on display, along with items that can be purchased.