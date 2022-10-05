Michigan Museum of Horror opens later this month in Monroe; grand opening tickets available now

article

The opening date for The Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe has been announced after the project was shared last month.

The year-round, two-story museum will open Oct. 20 at 44. S. Monroe St.

Skulls, skeletons, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more will be on display. A partnership with The Anatomy of Death Museum in Mt. Clemens will bring a "Michigan Funeral Museum" exhibit as well.

There will also be a gift shop.

Adult tickets are $10, children's tickets are $6, and children 5 and younger are free. Buy tickets for the grand opening here.

This is the second Museum of Horror that is in the process of opening. Work is being done to open one in Irish Hills with the world's tallest coffin, and other creepy displays. However, progress on that museum has been delayed due to upgrades that need to be done to the buildings.

The Irish Hills location will be part of HorrorTown, an area dedicated to horror movies dreamt up by filmmaker Nate Thompson.

"They'll get that little Halloween itch in May or June, and they'll be able to come down and go through the year-round haunted house," Thompson said. "It's going to be the horror museum, the horror collectibles store, and then we'll have a horror theater as well."