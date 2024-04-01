Have a sleepover with a shelter dog from Michigan Humane

article

Get some doggy cuddles and help relieve a shelter dog's stress through Michigan Humane's Canine Sleepover Program.

Certain dogs at Michigan Humane's shelters in Westland and Detroit are available to take home for the night. Everything you need will be provided for your sleepover with the dog.

Getting out of the shelter helps dogs decompress, as a shelter can be very loud and stressful for animals. The sleepovers can also assist in getting a dog adopted by showing them outside the shelter walls.

To have a sleepover, visit the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit or our Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland and look for the dogs with the sleepover sign on their kennel.

Those who have dogs can also bring their pets along for a meet-and-greet before the sleepover, so the animals can get acquainted.

There are a few requirements for taking a dog: