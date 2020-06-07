Have you seen this car? Police searching for vehicle possibly involved in Redford homicide

article

The Redford Township Police are asking residents and business owners to please review their security cameras.

They are looking for any video in the area between Telegraph and Beech Daly, Glendale, and Graham from June 5th at 10pm until June 6th at 2am.

Police say this could be a suspect vehicle in a homicide investigation, case 20-9958.

Please contact Det. Bailey at 313-387-2575 or dbailey@redfordpd.org or Sgt. Bero at 313-387-2579 jbero@redfordpd.org